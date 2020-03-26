All apartments in Woodbury
3427 Cherry Lane #D
3427 Cherry Lane #D

3427 Cherry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Cherry Ln, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
3427 Cherry Lane #D Available 08/01/19 3Bed*2.5Bath plus loft*1767SqFt. Great Amentities. Avail Aug 1 - Great location, lots of community amenities. Very spacious updated townhome almost 1800 Sq. Ft.

MAIN LEVEL: Open floor plan- Living room, dining area, and kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Gas fireplace in living room and lots of natural light. Half bath also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL- A large master suite with full bath (separate tub and shower). Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Large loft area for office or play area. Laundry room also on this level!

Included in rent: Trash, Snow removal, and Lawn Care.
Amenities: community pool, tennis courts, and walking paths nearby. No cats, one small dog only allowed- 30 lb or less, $30 month pet fee, and additional pet deposit. MUST SEE. Available Aug 1, 2019

*Please note this property does not participate in Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4202071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Cherry Lane #D have any available units?
3427 Cherry Lane #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3427 Cherry Lane #D have?
Some of 3427 Cherry Lane #D's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Cherry Lane #D currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Cherry Lane #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Cherry Lane #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3427 Cherry Lane #D is pet friendly.
Does 3427 Cherry Lane #D offer parking?
No, 3427 Cherry Lane #D does not offer parking.
Does 3427 Cherry Lane #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 Cherry Lane #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Cherry Lane #D have a pool?
Yes, 3427 Cherry Lane #D has a pool.
Does 3427 Cherry Lane #D have accessible units?
No, 3427 Cherry Lane #D does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Cherry Lane #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3427 Cherry Lane #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3427 Cherry Lane #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3427 Cherry Lane #D does not have units with air conditioning.
