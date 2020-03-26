Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pool pet friendly tennis court

3427 Cherry Lane #D Available 08/01/19 3Bed*2.5Bath plus loft*1767SqFt. Great Amentities. Avail Aug 1 - Great location, lots of community amenities. Very spacious updated townhome almost 1800 Sq. Ft.



MAIN LEVEL: Open floor plan- Living room, dining area, and kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Gas fireplace in living room and lots of natural light. Half bath also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL- A large master suite with full bath (separate tub and shower). Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Large loft area for office or play area. Laundry room also on this level!



Included in rent: Trash, Snow removal, and Lawn Care.

Amenities: community pool, tennis courts, and walking paths nearby. No cats, one small dog only allowed- 30 lb or less, $30 month pet fee, and additional pet deposit. MUST SEE. Available Aug 1, 2019



*Please note this property does not participate in Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



