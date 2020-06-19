All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3332 Hazel Trail #A

3332 Hazel Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3332 Hazel Trl, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Washer/dryer/Garage 3 bedroom Townhome Woodbury!

A spacious, corner townhome with a patio facing beautifully landscaped and quiet common area.
Fully upgraded stainless-steel appliances, sideloaded washer and dryer, water softener, and Eco bee smart thermostat (energy savings and possible rebates).
One of the best schools in Twin cities with a family-friendly neighborhood. The townhome is located in beautiful Bailey's Arbor Community in Woodbury with amenities like basketball courts, tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, lots of walking and running trails.
The townhome is north facing with every room full of windows for sunlight. The kitchen with huge pantry, rooms have ample closet space, plenty of storage facilitates in the garage and inside the house.
Other amenities include 2 car garage, central air conditioning, and heating, garbage disposal. Trash/snow removal, landscaping, and sewer included in the rent.
Sorry No pets, 1-month security deposit, background check required.

Must view the unit before applying
Min. credit score=680
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
No felonies or evictions
Maximum number of tenants: 5
Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec//water/sewer/any optional utility
Utilities paid by owner=HOA dues-Trash/snow/lawn care
No pets allowed

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/046b252050

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Hazel Trail #A have any available units?
3332 Hazel Trail #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3332 Hazel Trail #A have?
Some of 3332 Hazel Trail #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 Hazel Trail #A currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Hazel Trail #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Hazel Trail #A pet-friendly?
No, 3332 Hazel Trail #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3332 Hazel Trail #A offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Hazel Trail #A offers parking.
Does 3332 Hazel Trail #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3332 Hazel Trail #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Hazel Trail #A have a pool?
Yes, 3332 Hazel Trail #A has a pool.
Does 3332 Hazel Trail #A have accessible units?
No, 3332 Hazel Trail #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3332 Hazel Trail #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3332 Hazel Trail #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 Hazel Trail #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3332 Hazel Trail #A has units with air conditioning.

