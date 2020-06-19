3332 Hazel Trail #A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal garage recently renovated stainless steel

Washer/dryer/Garage 3 bedroom Townhome Woodbury!



A spacious, corner townhome with a patio facing beautifully landscaped and quiet common area.

Fully upgraded stainless-steel appliances, sideloaded washer and dryer, water softener, and Eco bee smart thermostat (energy savings and possible rebates).

One of the best schools in Twin cities with a family-friendly neighborhood. The townhome is located in beautiful Bailey's Arbor Community in Woodbury with amenities like basketball courts, tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, lots of walking and running trails.

The townhome is north facing with every room full of windows for sunlight. The kitchen with huge pantry, rooms have ample closet space, plenty of storage facilitates in the garage and inside the house.

Other amenities include 2 car garage, central air conditioning, and heating, garbage disposal. Trash/snow removal, landscaping, and sewer included in the rent.

Sorry No pets, 1-month security deposit, background check required.



Must view the unit before applying

Min. credit score=680

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Maximum number of tenants: 5

Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=Gas/elec//water/sewer/any optional utility

Utilities paid by owner=HOA dues-Trash/snow/lawn care

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/046b252050