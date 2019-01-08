2831 Carver Park Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 level home offers an updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathrooms with granite vanity tops. There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath and two bedrooms on the lower level with a three-quarter bath that will accommodate a large family with the various living spaces. The main level features the kitchen and dining room with a grilling deck. The upper level living room also has a large deck. The 3 car garage has extra storage. Convenient location with easy access to Highway 494.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.