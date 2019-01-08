2831 Carver Park Circle

This 3 level home offers an updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathrooms with granite vanity tops. There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath and two bedrooms on the lower level with a three-quarter bath that will accommodate a large family with the various living spaces. The main level features the kitchen and dining room with a grilling deck. The upper level living room also has a large deck. The 3 car garage has extra storage. Convenient location with easy access to Highway 494.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
