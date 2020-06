Amenities

Available June 1st - Here is the one you are looking for! This townhome offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms and is 1500 sq-ft. It has a 1.5 car garage and laundry on lower level. Open floor plan and plenty of space on the main level for entertaining. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Trash and lawn/snow removal paid by owner. Tenant to pay all other utilities. Sorry, no pets. Close to local shops and restaurants. Property is not Section 8 approved. $55 per adult application fee. $7 per month processing fee will be added to rent amount shown. One time $150 lease administration fee paid with deposit. Set up a showing/inquiry on this website or email bjohanson @ renterswarehouse dot com.. Brent - Renters Warehouse