2187 Eagle Trace Ln

Gorgeous, Private End Unit Townhome located in The Gables at Eagle Valley in Woodbury. Take in this sunny, open floor plan adorned with beautiful design features in the Dining areas, Kitchen and Living room with fireplace. The kitchen with wood floors offers lots of storage and the center island overlooks the interconnected living spaces. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on a beautiful deck located just off the breakfast area overlooking a pond and well manicured lawn. A powder room completes this main floor. Upstairs are two generous bedrooms, a huge walk in master closet, full bathroom with separate jacuzzi tub and shower. This home is updated and ready for Move In with New Carpet and Paint throughout! This is a great location with easy access to shopping and parks. Available December 1st for just $1675 a month! Call us today at 651-491-8005 to schedule your private showing.



1 pet max- no more than 20 lbs - $300 non refundable pet fee