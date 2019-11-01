All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 1810 Donegal Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
1810 Donegal Dr
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

1810 Donegal Dr

1810 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1810 Donegal Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Come tour this beautifully updated town home in this highly desired Woodbury neighborhood. Step inside to a light-filled main level boasting an open floor plan complete with a gas fireplace. Stainless Steel appliances & tile in kitchen. New air conditioner in 2018. New roof, siding & gutters in 2019. A tastefully updated family room, makes this turn-key & ready for the new owner! Upstairs you'll find a roomy 17x12 master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & 2nd closet to boot. Conveniently located near the community center, parks, lakes, restaurants, shopping and grocery. Come see today before someone rented.
We don’t accept section 8 vouchers.

Landlord pay Snow removal,Lawn care, garbage.
-Tenants pay electricity, gas with excel energy.
- Tenants pay water bill quarterly (every 3 month)
-Applicant must have enough income 3X the rent Amount.
-Applicant must submit Pay stubs at least 1month or
Tax return.
-$25 each pets monthly fee Plus not refundable deposit for pets for each $200.
-$45 application fee for background check for each Applicant.
-Please no Previous eviction before applying for the Property.

-Applicant must have 600+ credit score.
-We check criminal & housing history.
-Rent accepted only Cashiers check or Banker check.
—SHOPPING & GROCERIES.
Cub Food 5min
Walmart 8min
Walgreens. 1min
Kowalski. 2min
Whole Foods. 4 min
Aldi. 4 min
Super Target 5min.
Costco. 6min
Sam’s Club. 6 min

Hospitals and clinics.

Allina Health Woodbury Clinic. 2 min.

GYM.
Woodbury YMCA. 3 min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Donegal Dr have any available units?
1810 Donegal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1810 Donegal Dr have?
Some of 1810 Donegal Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Donegal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Donegal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Donegal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Donegal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Donegal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Donegal Dr offers parking.
Does 1810 Donegal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Donegal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Donegal Dr have a pool?
No, 1810 Donegal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Donegal Dr have accessible units?
No, 1810 Donegal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Donegal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Donegal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1810 Donegal Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1810 Donegal Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities