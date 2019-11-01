1810 Donegal Dr

Amenities

Come tour this beautifully updated town home in this highly desired Woodbury neighborhood. Step inside to a light-filled main level boasting an open floor plan complete with a gas fireplace. Stainless Steel appliances & tile in kitchen. New air conditioner in 2018. New roof, siding & gutters in 2019. A tastefully updated family room, makes this turn-key & ready for the new owner! Upstairs you'll find a roomy 17x12 master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & 2nd closet to boot. Conveniently located near the community center, parks, lakes, restaurants, shopping and grocery. Come see today before someone rented.

We don’t accept section 8 vouchers.



Landlord pay Snow removal,Lawn care, garbage.

-Tenants pay electricity, gas with excel energy.

- Tenants pay water bill quarterly (every 3 month)

-Applicant must have enough income 3X the rent Amount.

-Applicant must submit Pay stubs at least 1month or

Tax return.

-$25 each pets monthly fee Plus not refundable deposit for pets for each $200.

-$45 application fee for background check for each Applicant.

-Please no Previous eviction before applying for the Property.



-Applicant must have 600+ credit score.

-We check criminal & housing history.

-Rent accepted only Cashiers check or Banker check.

—SHOPPING & GROCERIES.

Cub Food 5min

Walmart 8min

Walgreens. 1min

Kowalski. 2min

Whole Foods. 4 min

Aldi. 4 min

Super Target 5min.

Costco. 6min

Sam’s Club. 6 min



Hospitals and clinics.



Allina Health Woodbury Clinic. 2 min.



GYM.

Woodbury YMCA. 3 min.