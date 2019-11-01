1810 Donegal Dr

Amenities
Come tour this beautifully updated town home in this highly desired Woodbury neighborhood. Step inside to a light-filled main level boasting an open floor plan complete with a gas fireplace. Stainless Steel appliances & tile in kitchen. New air conditioner in 2018. New roof, siding & gutters in 2019. A tastefully updated family room, makes this turn-key & ready for the new owner! Upstairs you'll find a roomy 17x12 master bedroom featuring a walk-in closet & 2nd closet to boot. Conveniently located near the community center, parks, lakes, restaurants, shopping and grocery. Come see today before someone rented.
We don’t accept section 8 vouchers.
Landlord pay Snow removal,Lawn care, garbage.
-Tenants pay electricity, gas with excel energy.
- Tenants pay water bill quarterly (every 3 month)
-Applicant must have enough income 3X the rent Amount.
-Applicant must submit Pay stubs at least 1month or
Tax return.
-$25 each pets monthly fee Plus not refundable deposit for pets for each $200.
-$45 application fee for background check for each Applicant.
-Please no Previous eviction before applying for the Property.
-Applicant must have 600+ credit score.
-We check criminal & housing history.
-Rent accepted only Cashiers check or Banker check.
—SHOPPING & GROCERIES.
Cub Food 5min
Walmart 8min
Walgreens. 1min
Kowalski. 2min
Whole Foods. 4 min
Aldi. 4 min
Super Target 5min.
Costco. 6min
Sam’s Club. 6 min
Hospitals and clinics.
Allina Health Woodbury Clinic. 2 min.
GYM.
Woodbury YMCA. 3 min.