11478 Sawmill Curve
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

11478 Sawmill Curve

11478 Sawmill Curve · No Longer Available
Location

11478 Sawmill Curve, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10). The front of the home and porch area faces "Spider Man" park for hours of peaceful enjoyment watching the kids play on the playground, baseball and soccer fields. Just a short distance over to the Splash Pad pool w/ connecting pathways to the Stonemill Farms main community center to enjoy the larger pool, movie theater, gym, hockey rink and BB court. Schools: Liberty Ridge / Lake Jr High / East Ridge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11478 Sawmill Curve have any available units?
11478 Sawmill Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 11478 Sawmill Curve have?
Some of 11478 Sawmill Curve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11478 Sawmill Curve currently offering any rent specials?
11478 Sawmill Curve isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11478 Sawmill Curve pet-friendly?
No, 11478 Sawmill Curve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 11478 Sawmill Curve offer parking?
Yes, 11478 Sawmill Curve does offer parking.
Does 11478 Sawmill Curve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11478 Sawmill Curve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11478 Sawmill Curve have a pool?
Yes, 11478 Sawmill Curve has a pool.
Does 11478 Sawmill Curve have accessible units?
No, 11478 Sawmill Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 11478 Sawmill Curve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11478 Sawmill Curve has units with dishwashers.
Does 11478 Sawmill Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 11478 Sawmill Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
