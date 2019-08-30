11478 Sawmill Curve

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room

This spectacular home is situated on a large corner lot and carries incredible curb appeal, a spacious 2 story plan w/ abundant living spaces and generous bedroom sizes. Tandem garage space (12x10). The front of the home and porch area faces "Spider Man" park for hours of peaceful enjoyment watching the kids play on the playground, baseball and soccer fields. Just a short distance over to the Splash Pad pool w/ connecting pathways to the Stonemill Farms main community center to enjoy the larger pool, movie theater, gym, hockey rink and BB court. Schools: Liberty Ridge / Lake Jr High / East Ridge