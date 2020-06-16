All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:53 PM

11291 Traverse Road

11291 Traverse Road · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11291 Traverse Road, Woodbury, MN 55129

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11291 Traverse Road have any available units?
11291 Traverse Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 11291 Traverse Road currently offering any rent specials?
11291 Traverse Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11291 Traverse Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11291 Traverse Road is pet friendly.
Does 11291 Traverse Road offer parking?
No, 11291 Traverse Road does not offer parking.
Does 11291 Traverse Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11291 Traverse Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11291 Traverse Road have a pool?
No, 11291 Traverse Road does not have a pool.
Does 11291 Traverse Road have accessible units?
No, 11291 Traverse Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11291 Traverse Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11291 Traverse Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11291 Traverse Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11291 Traverse Road does not have units with air conditioning.
