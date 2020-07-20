All apartments in White Bear Lake
Location

4542 Highway 61 N, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live Your Dream Life On White Bear Lake! Rare opportunity to enjoy vacation lifestyle year round on fully recreational White Bear Lake! This 3+ Bedroom, beautifully updated home is located walking distance to the heart of downtown White Bear Lake, the Marina, lakeside dining & entertainment, shopping and many parks! Enjoy a well cared for home, bike paths, beaches and fun cultural events hosted all year long! Light & bright neutral decor sun drenched rooms with hardwood floors, updated Kitchen, flooring, lighting & more! Spacious living spaces for entertaining or simply relax at end of dock and take it the breathtaking sunrises! Large deck overlooks the lake and lower level walks out to patio and dock for your boating, fishing and fun in the sun recreation! Call Carina to help you live your best life here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 Highway 61 N have any available units?
4542 Highway 61 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 4542 Highway 61 N have?
Some of 4542 Highway 61 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 Highway 61 N currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Highway 61 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 Highway 61 N pet-friendly?
No, 4542 Highway 61 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Bear Lake.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N offer parking?
Yes, 4542 Highway 61 N offers parking.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4542 Highway 61 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have a pool?
No, 4542 Highway 61 N does not have a pool.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have accessible units?
No, 4542 Highway 61 N does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4542 Highway 61 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4542 Highway 61 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4542 Highway 61 N does not have units with air conditioning.
