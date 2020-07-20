4542 Highway 61 N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live Your Dream Life On White Bear Lake! Rare opportunity to enjoy vacation lifestyle year round on fully recreational White Bear Lake! This 3+ Bedroom, beautifully updated home is located walking distance to the heart of downtown White Bear Lake, the Marina, lakeside dining & entertainment, shopping and many parks! Enjoy a well cared for home, bike paths, beaches and fun cultural events hosted all year long! Light & bright neutral decor sun drenched rooms with hardwood floors, updated Kitchen, flooring, lighting & more! Spacious living spaces for entertaining or simply relax at end of dock and take it the breathtaking sunrises! Large deck overlooks the lake and lower level walks out to patio and dock for your boating, fishing and fun in the sun recreation! Call Carina to help you live your best life here!