4445 Lincoln Ave

Available 04/20/20 1 bedroom with one office. NEW UPDATES - Property Id: 246006



New siding, windows &fresh paint job, for this front unit of a triplex - 1 bed with office or 2nd bedroom, full bathroom. Located in White Bear Lake, within walking distance to White Bear Lake beach, Kowalski's, Restaurants & Downtown. W/S/G/E are budgeted @$75/month. Tenant only pays gas. Nearby HWY 61 for easy commute. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with an additional deposit. 6 Month lease with an option to renew. Email Brenda to set up a showing Brenda@AuntieBRentals.com Photos(www.AuntieBRentals.com) Home is NOT Section 8, approved. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee.First month's rent,deposit & all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246006

