All apartments in White Bear Lake
Find more places like 4445 Lincoln Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Bear Lake, MN
/
4445 Lincoln Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

4445 Lincoln Ave

4445 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Bear Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4445 Lincoln Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Available 04/20/20 1 bedroom with one office. NEW UPDATES - Property Id: 246006

New siding, windows &fresh paint job, for this front unit of a triplex - 1 bed with office or 2nd bedroom, full bathroom. Located in White Bear Lake, within walking distance to White Bear Lake beach, Kowalski's, Restaurants & Downtown. W/S/G/E are budgeted @$75/month. Tenant only pays gas. Nearby HWY 61 for easy commute. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with an additional deposit. 6 Month lease with an option to renew. Email Brenda to set up a showing Brenda@AuntieBRentals.com Photos(www.AuntieBRentals.com) Home is NOT Section 8, approved. The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee.First month's rent,deposit & all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246006
Property Id 246006

(RLNE5648293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
4445 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 4445 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 4445 Lincoln Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4445 Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4445 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4445 Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 4445 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 4445 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 4445 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Lincoln Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr
White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Similar Pages

White Bear Lake 2 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Garage
White Bear Lake Apartments with ParkingWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Pool
White Bear Lake Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities