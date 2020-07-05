All apartments in White Bear Lake
Find more places like 3642 Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
White Bear Lake, MN
/
3642 Linden Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

3642 Linden Avenue

3642 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
White Bear Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3642 Linden Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
**UNFORTUNATELY THE TENANTS HAVE DECIDED TO POSTPONE SHOWINGS UNTIL THEY MOVE OUT. PHYSICAL SHOWINGS WILL START MAY 1st. VIRTUAL TOUR coming soon!! **UPGRADES: New Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile in Bathroom & Fresh Paint. **Water, Trash & Snow Removal/Lawn Care Included in rent! Don't miss this 2BD/1.BH, 1123 sqft townhome. This home features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Both bedrooms and bath are upstairs along with a washer/dryer. Pets Ok with additional deposit. Dogs must be 50bs or less. Perfect location close to everything you need! Easy access to US 61, 36, HWY 694 and 35E. AVAILABLE: May 6th!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Linden Avenue have any available units?
3642 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 3642 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 3642 Linden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3642 Linden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3642 Linden Avenue offer parking?
No, 3642 Linden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3642 Linden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Linden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3642 Linden Avenue has a pool.
Does 3642 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3642 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3642 Linden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3642 Linden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
Lakewood Hills
3185 Karth Rd
White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Similar Pages

White Bear Lake 2 BedroomsWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Garage
White Bear Lake Apartments with ParkingWhite Bear Lake Apartments with Pool
White Bear Lake Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN
Waconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities