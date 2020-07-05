3642 Linden Avenue

Amenities

**UNFORTUNATELY THE TENANTS HAVE DECIDED TO POSTPONE SHOWINGS UNTIL THEY MOVE OUT. PHYSICAL SHOWINGS WILL START MAY 1st. VIRTUAL TOUR coming soon!! **UPGRADES: New Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile in Bathroom & Fresh Paint. **Water, Trash & Snow Removal/Lawn Care Included in rent! Don't miss this 2BD/1.BH, 1123 sqft townhome. This home features an open floor plan, large kitchen, and dining area. Both bedrooms and bath are upstairs along with a washer/dryer. Pets Ok with additional deposit. Dogs must be 50bs or less. Perfect location close to everything you need! Easy access to US 61, 36, HWY 694 and 35E. AVAILABLE: May 6th!!