Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

2322 County Road E, East

2322 County Road E East · No Longer Available
Location

2322 County Road E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9e5e72097 ---- Freshly updated from top to bottom. Everything has been deeply cleaned and polished, or is brand new! A wonderful combination of quality, iconic elements with new vinyl plank flooring throughout main level, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, new light and plumbing fixtures, new blackout blinds, fresh paint throughout, a fully renovated bath, and more. In addition to three sizable bedrooms, you?ll appreciate the abundance of available living space and storage options. There is a wonderfully cozy craft room or office plus two extra-large bonus spaces ideal for a rec room, den, entertainment room, etc. Large fenced backyard with covered patio, energy-saving clothes line and lush perennial beds. Detached, oversized two-car garage with plenty of space for hobbies and storage. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 15, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 75 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pd Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 County Road E, East have any available units?
2322 County Road E, East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 2322 County Road E, East have?
Some of 2322 County Road E, East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 County Road E, East currently offering any rent specials?
2322 County Road E, East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 County Road E, East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 County Road E, East is pet friendly.
Does 2322 County Road E, East offer parking?
Yes, 2322 County Road E, East offers parking.
Does 2322 County Road E, East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 County Road E, East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 County Road E, East have a pool?
No, 2322 County Road E, East does not have a pool.
Does 2322 County Road E, East have accessible units?
No, 2322 County Road E, East does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 County Road E, East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 County Road E, East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 County Road E, East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2322 County Road E, East has units with air conditioning.

