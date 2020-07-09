2322 County Road E, East

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9e5e72097 ---- Freshly updated from top to bottom. Everything has been deeply cleaned and polished, or is brand new! A wonderful combination of quality, iconic elements with new vinyl plank flooring throughout main level, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet, new light and plumbing fixtures, new blackout blinds, fresh paint throughout, a fully renovated bath, and more. In addition to three sizable bedrooms, you?ll appreciate the abundance of available living space and storage options. There is a wonderfully cozy craft room or office plus two extra-large bonus spaces ideal for a rec room, den, entertainment room, etc. Large fenced backyard with covered patio, energy-saving clothes line and lush perennial beds. Detached, oversized two-car garage with plenty of space for hobbies and storage. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: August 15, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 75 lbs. each - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pd Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.