All apartments in West St. Paul
Find more places like 1080 Sperl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West St. Paul, MN
/
1080 Sperl Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:55 PM

1080 Sperl Street

1080 Sperl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West St. Paul
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1080 Sperl Street, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

MUST SEE!! Great rambler home on a quiet street close to Lilly Lake with finished basement. 3 bedrooms on the main level, with 1 bathroom on the main level and 1 in the lower level. The house has a fenced in yard. Many recent updates to the home including deck, furnace, A/C, roof, bathroom vanities, and ceiling fans.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Ryan Fischer at RE/MAX Results for $199,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Sperl Street have any available units?
1080 Sperl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 1080 Sperl Street have?
Some of 1080 Sperl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Sperl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Sperl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Sperl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Sperl Street is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Sperl Street offer parking?
No, 1080 Sperl Street does not offer parking.
Does 1080 Sperl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Sperl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Sperl Street have a pool?
No, 1080 Sperl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Sperl Street have accessible units?
No, 1080 Sperl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Sperl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Sperl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 Sperl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1080 Sperl Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annapolis
226 Annapolis St E
West St. Paul, MN 55118
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street
West St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

West St. Paul 2 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
West St. Paul Apartments with BalconiesWest St. Paul Apartments with Parking
West St. Paul Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MN
Falcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNExcelsior, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities