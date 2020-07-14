Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed garage parking e-payments online portal

Immerse yourself in peaceful community living in tranquil West St. Paul. Emerson Apartments offers one and two-bedroom units with updated appliances, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. As a resident of Emerson Apartments, a variety of popular local attractions are just minutes away, including Kaposia Park, Dodge Nature Center, and the Robert Street retail district.



Emerson Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 52, I-35E and I-494; allowing for quick access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, the Mall of America, and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.



