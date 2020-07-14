All apartments in West St. Paul
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Emerson

153 Emerson Ave W · (443) 214-3778
Location

153 Emerson Ave W, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerson.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
garage
parking
e-payments
online portal
Immerse yourself in peaceful community living in tranquil West St. Paul. Emerson Apartments offers one and two-bedroom units with updated appliances, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. As a resident of Emerson Apartments, a variety of popular local attractions are just minutes away, including Kaposia Park, Dodge Nature Center, and the Robert Street retail district.\n\nEmerson Apartments is close to public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 52, I-35E and I-494; allowing for quick access to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, the Mall of America, and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.\n\nSchedule a visit. We have what youre looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Permit parking Lot, plus garages for lease.
Storage Details: a storage locker provided

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerson have any available units?
Emerson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does Emerson have?
Some of Emerson's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerson currently offering any rent specials?
Emerson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerson pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerson is pet friendly.
Does Emerson offer parking?
Yes, Emerson offers parking.
Does Emerson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerson have a pool?
No, Emerson does not have a pool.
Does Emerson have accessible units?
No, Emerson does not have accessible units.
Does Emerson have units with dishwashers?
No, Emerson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Emerson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Emerson has units with air conditioning.
