St. Louis Park, MN
5900 W 34th St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 12:21 AM

5900 W 34th St

5900 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5900 West 34th Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Sorensen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available mid-April, this two-bedroom single-family home located in St. Louis Park has everything you need! Features include but are not limited to: - A 2-car garage with extra room for storage. - Central A/C and heat. - Updated kitchen and bathroom. - A large deck and backyard perfect for entertaining. - Wood-burning fireplace. - A finished basement with a family room, a den, and a laundry room. Security Deposit: $1,850. Sorry, No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. A max of 1 pet is allowed with additional fees, breed restrictions may apply. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today! Hurry this property wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 W 34th St have any available units?
5900 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 5900 W 34th St have?
Some of 5900 W 34th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
5900 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 W 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5900 W 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 5900 W 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 5900 W 34th St offers parking.
Does 5900 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 W 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 5900 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 5900 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 5900 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 W 34th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 W 34th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5900 W 34th St has units with air conditioning.

