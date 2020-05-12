5900 W 34th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available mid-April, this two-bedroom single-family home located in St. Louis Park has everything you need! Features include but are not limited to: - A 2-car garage with extra room for storage. - Central A/C and heat. - Updated kitchen and bathroom. - A large deck and backyard perfect for entertaining. - Wood-burning fireplace. - A finished basement with a family room, a den, and a laundry room. Security Deposit: $1,850. Sorry, No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. A max of 1 pet is allowed with additional fees, breed restrictions may apply. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today! Hurry this property wont last long.