All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3971 Wooddale Avenue S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3971 Wooddale Avenue S.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3971 Wooddale Avenue S.

3971 Wooddale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3971 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Minikahda Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home - Hard to find 4BR/2BA all on the main level in awesome St. Louis Park neighborhood! Cozy living room with fireplace and beautiful natural light; large kitchen with tons of cabinets/storage & cute built-in dining nook; main floor laundry; has central AC.

Household income must be 2.5x monthly rent.

Credit and Background check required.

Credit score to be 650 or greater.

Pets are allowed based on owner discretion and with additional pet rent and deposit

(RLNE5914294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. have any available units?
3971 Wooddale Avenue S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. have?
Some of 3971 Wooddale Avenue S.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. currently offering any rent specials?
3971 Wooddale Avenue S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. is pet friendly.
Does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. offer parking?
No, 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. does not offer parking.
Does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. have a pool?
No, 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. does not have a pool.
Does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. have accessible units?
No, 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3971 Wooddale Avenue S. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MN
Maple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangle
EliotOak Hill
ElmwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities