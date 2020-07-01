All apartments in St. Louis Park
2932 Zarthan Avenue South
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:07 AM

2932 Zarthan Avenue South

2932 Zarthan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Zarthan Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready for move in May 1st. Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home offers: tons of character-crown molding throughout, built-in hutch, hardwood flooring, spacious bedrooms with added storage. Master bedroom has a large closet. Large laundry room with washer and dryer and additional storage and tool room. Mini wet bar in basement. Cozy patio space. Detached one stall garage. Ideal location close to parks and bike/walking trails. Close to Highway 100, Life Time Fitness, Yum, Greenway, West End. 10 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis, 10 minutes from Uptown. 5 minutes from Calhoun/Lake of the Isles, and 10 minutes from any other first ring suburb This home will rent fast; reach out today. Additional Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant 3. This property is not section 8 approved. 4. No utilities included. Tenant paid utilities and handles lawn and snow care. 5. Dogs are accepted (conditional) with a nonrefundable pet fee. No cats. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South have any available units?
2932 Zarthan Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South have?
Some of 2932 Zarthan Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Zarthan Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Zarthan Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Zarthan Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Zarthan Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Zarthan Avenue South offers parking.
Does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 Zarthan Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2932 Zarthan Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2932 Zarthan Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Zarthan Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Zarthan Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2932 Zarthan Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

