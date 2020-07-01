2932 Zarthan Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking garage

Ready for move in May 1st. Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home offers: tons of character-crown molding throughout, built-in hutch, hardwood flooring, spacious bedrooms with added storage. Master bedroom has a large closet. Large laundry room with washer and dryer and additional storage and tool room. Mini wet bar in basement. Cozy patio space. Detached one stall garage. Ideal location close to parks and bike/walking trails. Close to Highway 100, Life Time Fitness, Yum, Greenway, West End. 10 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis, 10 minutes from Uptown. 5 minutes from Calhoun/Lake of the Isles, and 10 minutes from any other first ring suburb This home will rent fast; reach out today. Additional Lease Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant 3. This property is not section 8 approved. 4. No utilities included. Tenant paid utilities and handles lawn and snow care. 5. Dogs are accepted (conditional) with a nonrefundable pet fee. No cats. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.