2448 Flag Avenue S
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:20 AM

2448 Flag Avenue S

2448 Flag Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Flag Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cedar Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well cared for 3 bedroom home with 2 car attached garage. All bedrooms are on the main floor along with a full bathroom. Spacious kitchen offers newer refrigerator and new microwave. Dining room space flows into private 4 season porch with sliding door to deck. Large picture window and gas fireplace in the living room, with hardwood floors throughout. Basement family room offers full windows, ¾ bathroom, and laundry room as well as access to garage. Location is down the street from the Minneapolis Golf Club and convenient to Hwy 169 and & 394. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Flag Avenue S have any available units?
2448 Flag Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2448 Flag Avenue S have?
Some of 2448 Flag Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 Flag Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Flag Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Flag Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2448 Flag Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2448 Flag Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2448 Flag Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2448 Flag Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 Flag Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Flag Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2448 Flag Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Flag Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2448 Flag Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Flag Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2448 Flag Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 Flag Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 Flag Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

