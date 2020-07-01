2448 Flag Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Well cared for 3 bedroom home with 2 car attached garage. All bedrooms are on the main floor along with a full bathroom. Spacious kitchen offers newer refrigerator and new microwave. Dining room space flows into private 4 season porch with sliding door to deck. Large picture window and gas fireplace in the living room, with hardwood floors throughout. Basement family room offers full windows, ¾ bathroom, and laundry room as well as access to garage. Location is down the street from the Minneapolis Golf Club and convenient to Hwy 169 and & 394. No pets please.