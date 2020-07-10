1630 Melrose Avenue

Amenities

Jeff Anderson and Renters Warehouse present this nicely updated rambler, set back on a large lot. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level, an updated full bathroom, and plenty of entertaining space all on the main level. The large windows let in an abundance of natural light, with great sun exposure. The kitchen has new Stainless-Steel appliances, white cabinets, and has room for a table for a eat-in-kitchen. The basement features a large family room, ready to make your own, and a private bedroom with an attached bathroom. Pets allowed. $55 Application fee.