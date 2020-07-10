All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1630 Melrose Avenue

1630 Melrose Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Melrose Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Kilmer Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Jeff Anderson and Renters Warehouse present this nicely updated rambler, set back on a large lot. This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level, an updated full bathroom, and plenty of entertaining space all on the main level. The large windows let in an abundance of natural light, with great sun exposure. The kitchen has new Stainless-Steel appliances, white cabinets, and has room for a table for a eat-in-kitchen. The basement features a large family room, ready to make your own, and a private bedroom with an attached bathroom. Pets allowed. $55 Application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Melrose Avenue have any available units?
1630 Melrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
Is 1630 Melrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Melrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Melrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Melrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Melrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 1630 Melrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Melrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Melrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Melrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1630 Melrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Melrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1630 Melrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Melrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Melrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 Melrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 Melrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

