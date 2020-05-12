All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

1226 10th Avenue South East

1226 10th Avenue Southeast · (320) 316-0773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1226 10th Avenue Southeast, St. Cloud, MN 56304
Clemens and Munsinger Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Bright and spacious home boasts brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink and appliances. Gas range with over the stove microwave. All new flooring throughout the home with wood flooring in dining area and living room. Updated bath with all new fixtures. Home is situated on a spacious wooded corner lot, close to bus line, park and Munsinger Gardens. This home won't last long, this is a must see. Available for immediate occupancy. Renters Warehouse completes a background check with a $45 application fee. Call/text Collin at 320-316-0773 with questions. Please schedule through the Showmojo system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 10th Avenue South East have any available units?
1226 10th Avenue South East has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 10th Avenue South East have?
Some of 1226 10th Avenue South East's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 10th Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
1226 10th Avenue South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 10th Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 1226 10th Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1226 10th Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 1226 10th Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 1226 10th Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 10th Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 10th Avenue South East have a pool?
Yes, 1226 10th Avenue South East has a pool.
Does 1226 10th Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 1226 10th Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 10th Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 10th Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
