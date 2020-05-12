1226 10th Avenue South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Renters Warehouse is pleased to present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Bright and spacious home boasts brand new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sink and appliances. Gas range with over the stove microwave. All new flooring throughout the home with wood flooring in dining area and living room. Updated bath with all new fixtures. Home is situated on a spacious wooded corner lot, close to bus line, park and Munsinger Gardens. This home won't last long, this is a must see. Available for immediate occupancy. Renters Warehouse completes a background check with a $45 application fee. Call/text Collin at 320-316-0773 with questions. Please schedule through the Showmojo system.