Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking 24hr maintenance internet access bbq/grill bike storage lobby

Get settled into Oak Street Townhomes in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Oak Street features recently remodeled townhomes with spacious kitchens, great cabinet space, up-to-date appliances, new bathrooms, a master bedroom with large closets and carpeting on the first and second levels. Each home also has air conditioners, a full basement with your own washer and dryer and lots of storage space. Oak Street is located near bus lines, parks, and restaurants. Cats and dogs are welcome!