Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub cable included carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room bbq/grill internet access cats allowed garage parking pool 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest suite hot tub online portal package receiving pool table

Heritage Park Apartment Homes offers beautifully designed living spaces that are both comfortable and spacious. From our traditional decor to our park-like setting, our community will make you feel at home in an apartment in Saint Cloud, MM. Sitting on the outskirts of the city, Heritage Park is an easy drive from places of employment, education, and entertainment.



By offering large studios as well as beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Heritage Park meets the needs of a multitude of renters. You’ll be inspired to cook and entertain in a modern kitchen that features elegant oak cabinetry, a full appliance package, and spacious counters. You’ll love having a full-size washer and dryer in your own home as well as walk-in closets with built-in shelving and a private intercom. Be sure to ask about our select apartments that feature fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, patios, balconies, and ceiling fans.



Take advantage of our wonderful community amenities as well. Before you he