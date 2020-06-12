Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Brainerd, MN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8717 Dal-Mar Drive
8717 Dal-Mar Drive, Brainerd, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1740 sqft
8717 Dal-Mar Drive Available 08/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath, Single Family Split Level Home - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a fantastic quiet location. Newly painted interior. Lovely 1.1 acre lot with many mature trees.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
918 Fir Street
918 Fir Street, Brainerd, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1842 sqft
918 Fir Street Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home - Brainerd - Cute Brainerd 4 bedroom home! Tenant responsible for utilities, yard and snow. Go to rpmdeluxe.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 N. 9th St
315 North 9th Street, Brainerd, MN
3 Bedrooms
$995
315 N. 9th St Available 07/01/20 2 + Bedroom newly remodeled home - Newly remodeled home. Washer and dryer. Dishwasher. 1 1/2 bath. Finished basement. 2 car garage. Yard. (RLNE3508208)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brainerd?
The average rent price for Brainerd rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,260.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brainerd?
Some of the colleges located in the Brainerd area include Saint Cloud State University, and St Cloud Technical and Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brainerd?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brainerd from include St. Cloud, and Sartell.

