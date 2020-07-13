Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM

22 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, MN

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
10 Units Available
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
849 sqft
Timberland Properties offers flexible lease terms and various units. Amenities include bathtubs, carpet, dishwashers, and a community that's within walking distance of the YMCA and Technical College.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/15 & THURS. 7/16 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$795
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
26 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$870
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1161 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
16 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,148
1135 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
4 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6838 24th Street North
6838 24th Street North, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Amazing split-level home. It features 4 bedrooms plus an office. Large master with great walk-in closet, and private bath. 3 baths. Open floor plan upstairs, walk-out deck, pantry, lots of storage, bath with double sink, and attached garage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2847 Edward Drive
2847 Edward Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrzion is excited to present this 4 bedroom/2 Bath home in St. Cloud.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2419 41st Avenue S
2419 41st Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1412 sqft
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this well kept and nicely updated two level townhouse located in south St. Cloud.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
35 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
408 Park Meadows Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Many amenities for active residents including a heated pool, large fitness center, two tennis courts, a walking trail around a pond, and a sand volleyball court. Minutes to Waite Park schools.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
10 Units Available
Waite Park Crossing
340 2nd Avenue South, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waite Park Crossing is a 76-unit three story apartment complex located on the western edge of the City of Waite Park.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
$865
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:14pm
28 Units Available
West Stonehill Apartments
690 Prosper Dr, Waite Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
Units with washers/dryers, private balconies/patios, and modern, open floor plans. Near Walmart, Heritage Park, and the Boulder Ridge Golf Club. Pet- and child-friendly living, with a playground and resident dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
104 1st Avenue Northwest
104 1st Avenue Northwest, St. Joseph, MN
2 Bedrooms
$900
760 sqft
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Large kitchen with dishwasher. Detached garage. Hardwood floors and beautiful tongue and groove throughout. Water, sewer, and garbage are included in rent.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
8378 Duelm Road North East
8378 Duelm Road Northeast, Benton County, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 5 bed/2 bath in Sauk Rapids! You will enjoy the benefits of country living while not being too far from anything at this house! This house brand new paint and carpet throughout.

July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

St. Cloud rents increased slightly over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $704 for a one-bedroom apartment and $874 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in St. Cloud, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. St. Cloud is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $874 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in St. Cloud fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

