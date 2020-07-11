Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in St. Cloud, MN with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:23pm
26 Units Available
Cypress Court
906 Cypress Rd, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$870
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1158 sqft
Sleek apartments with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinetry. Community includes tennis courts, a movie theater, and nature trail. Close to shops, restaurants, businesses, and more along Veterans Drive.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
11 Units Available
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$885
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to St. Cloud State University and Quarry Park and Nature Reserve. Abundant space, with walk-in closets and pantries and spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
16 Units Available
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1094 sqft
Well-equipped eat-in kitchens, courtyard views, air conditioning, and full-size laundry facilities in each unit. Located conveniently on a city bus line. Free cable for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
34 Units Available
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/15 & THURS. 7/16 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St, St. Cloud, MN
Studio
$795
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1370 sqft
Luxury apartments near Heritage Park's wetlands, woodlands and hiking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and dog park. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
2847 Edward Drive
2847 Edward Drive, St. Cloud, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2600 sqft
Renters Warehouse Sunrzion is excited to present this 4 bedroom/2 Bath home in St. Cloud.
Results within 1 mile of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartment Homes
1531 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
1 Bedroom
$860
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1276 sqft
Heritage Village offers beautifully landscaped grounds and upscale apartments featuring private entrances and two-story floor plans. The complex is pet-friendly and close to hiking trails and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of St. Cloud
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
The Club at Heritage
720 Roberts Road, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$940
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
If you're looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Sartell, MN where high-end luxury meets modern convenience, you'll love The Club at Heritage Apartment Homes. Ideally located just minutes from the city of St. Cloud, St.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
2 Units Available
The Ponds at Heritage Place
1211 7th Ave S, Sartell, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1115 sqft
Modern homes with upgraded appliances and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly. Heated underground parking available. Intercom entrance. Near Whitney Sports Complex. Minutes from Highway 15 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
5 Units Available
Graceview Estates
401 4th Ave SE, St. Joseph, MN
1 Bedroom
$760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1337 sqft
Recently built apartments with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, oak cabinets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Smoke-free. Community amenities include oversized garages, playground, fitness room, and theater.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
3200 Old Stone Way
3200 Old Stone Way Northeast, Sauk Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3200 Old Stone Way in Sauk Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1978 Peach Dr NE
1978 Peach Dr NE, Sauk Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1978 Peach Dr NE Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Plus Loft Townhome in Sauk Rapids - 1978 Peach Dr.
Results within 10 miles of St. Cloud

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13015 Co Rd 4
13015 County Road 4, Stearns County, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Welcome home! Newly constructed 55+ community. Enjoy modern living in a quiet country setting. Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area. Kitchen features stainless appliances, center island, and walk-in pantry.

July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Cloud Rent Report. St. Cloud rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Cloud rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

St. Cloud rents increased slightly over the past month

St. Cloud rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Cloud stand at $704 for a one-bedroom apartment and $874 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. St. Cloud's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    St. Cloud rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in St. Cloud, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. St. Cloud is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • St. Cloud's median two-bedroom rent of $874 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in St. Cloud fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Cloud than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in St. Cloud.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

