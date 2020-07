Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse fire pit internet access media room playground tennis court

Cypress Court Apartments is located in a quiet residential area on the West side of St. Cloud and adjacent to Sartell, MN. Exquisite amenities such as granite counter tops, brushed nickel light fixtures and hardware magnify the beauty of Cypress Court. Common area features include a sports court, multiple fitness centers and an outdoor pool. The property is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping areas, parks, and walking trails.