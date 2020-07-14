All apartments in St. Cloud
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Saint Cloud Terrace

825 9th Ave S · (320) 314-3695
Location

825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN 56301
Tech High

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 915-305 · Avail. Oct 7

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 915-206 · Avail. Sep 7

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 908-103 · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 810-301 · Avail. Oct 7

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 810-208 · Avail. Sep 7

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 915-301 · Avail. Aug 7

$795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 958 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saint Cloud Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
package receiving
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
You'll appreciate the value of St. Cloud Terrace as well as its ideal location on a bus line offering easy access to SCSU, downtown, shopping areas, restaurants and health facilities. Our responsive and attentive staff is always on hand to help make you feel comfortable and right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Detached Garages $45.00, Ample Parking.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saint Cloud Terrace have any available units?
Saint Cloud Terrace has 10 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does Saint Cloud Terrace have?
Some of Saint Cloud Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saint Cloud Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Saint Cloud Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saint Cloud Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Saint Cloud Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Saint Cloud Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Saint Cloud Terrace offers parking.
Does Saint Cloud Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Saint Cloud Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Saint Cloud Terrace have a pool?
No, Saint Cloud Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Saint Cloud Terrace have accessible units?
No, Saint Cloud Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Saint Cloud Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Saint Cloud Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
