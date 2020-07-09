All apartments in Shoreview
606 Donegal Cir

606 Donegal Circle · No Longer Available
Location

606 Donegal Circle, Shoreview, MN 55126
Ponds

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don't miss this 2 bed/2 bath town home in Shoreview. Owner is open to a two year lease if interested.
Main level has kitchen with new electric range, living room, dining room, full bathroom and two bedrooms. Master bedroom has large closet with extra shelving. There is a private deck off the dining room that is being upgraded and replaced in May.
Lower level has a family room with a gas fireplace and walk out entrance to the unit's green space. Laundry, a Â¾ bath and access to the attached garage also located on the lower level.
Unit is one block from the Heather Ridge Association Recreation Area, which has grills, a picnic area and gazebos that are available for special occasion rentals.
Easy access to Hwy 694 and close proximity to Shoreview schools in the Mounds View School District

Pet with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee. $15 dollars for second. ( See dog restrictions below)Association also has specific dog rules and regulations.
Lawn care, snow removal and trash are included. Tenants are responsible for snow removal on their own steps and all other utilities. Please no smoking in this home. $15 monthly maintenance fee which includes bi-monthly furnace filter delivery and annual property evaluation. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household. No extra large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Donegal Cir have any available units?
606 Donegal Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 606 Donegal Cir have?
Some of 606 Donegal Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Donegal Cir currently offering any rent specials?
606 Donegal Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Donegal Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Donegal Cir is pet friendly.
Does 606 Donegal Cir offer parking?
Yes, 606 Donegal Cir offers parking.
Does 606 Donegal Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Donegal Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Donegal Cir have a pool?
No, 606 Donegal Cir does not have a pool.
Does 606 Donegal Cir have accessible units?
No, 606 Donegal Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Donegal Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Donegal Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Donegal Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 Donegal Cir has units with air conditioning.

