606 Donegal Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this 2 bed/2 bath town home in Shoreview. Owner is open to a two year lease if interested.

Main level has kitchen with new electric range, living room, dining room, full bathroom and two bedrooms. Master bedroom has large closet with extra shelving. There is a private deck off the dining room that is being upgraded and replaced in May.

Lower level has a family room with a gas fireplace and walk out entrance to the unit's green space. Laundry, a Â¾ bath and access to the attached garage also located on the lower level.

Unit is one block from the Heather Ridge Association Recreation Area, which has grills, a picnic area and gazebos that are available for special occasion rentals.

Easy access to Hwy 694 and close proximity to Shoreview schools in the Mounds View School District



Pet with owner approval and a $25 pet rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee. $15 dollars for second. ( See dog restrictions below)Association also has specific dog rules and regulations.

Lawn care, snow removal and trash are included. Tenants are responsible for snow removal on their own steps and all other utilities. Please no smoking in this home. $15 monthly maintenance fee which includes bi-monthly furnace filter delivery and annual property evaluation. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household. No extra large dogs.