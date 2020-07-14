4454 Harbor Place Drive

Amenities

A rare opportunity presented by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! High demand neighborhood - this elegant 2 story home has it all! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with bayed dinette, center island, granite tops, and separate formal dining with built in buffet niche. Great room with high ceilings and an abundance of sunlight and beautiful hardwood floors. The sunken living room overlooks back yard and features a wood burning fireplace. Main floor master suite with huge walk in closet and master bath. 3 bedrooms on upper level, and 1 more in lower level. 3 stall garage, wood burning fireplace, finished lower level family room with kitchen area and office. Many furnishings can be provided or stored if not wanted. Walk to trails and Snail lake access. High demand Mounds View schools. Available June 1. Sorry pets not preferred. RENT: $2700, DEPOSIT $2700. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow. Don't miss this rare find!