Home
/
Shoreview, MN
/
4454 Harbor Place Drive
Last updated May 26 2019 at 4:46 PM

4454 Harbor Place Drive

4454 Harbor Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4454 Harbor Place Drive, Shoreview, MN 55126
Snail Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
A rare opportunity presented by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! High demand neighborhood - this elegant 2 story home has it all! Beautiful gourmet kitchen with bayed dinette, center island, granite tops, and separate formal dining with built in buffet niche. Great room with high ceilings and an abundance of sunlight and beautiful hardwood floors. The sunken living room overlooks back yard and features a wood burning fireplace. Main floor master suite with huge walk in closet and master bath. 3 bedrooms on upper level, and 1 more in lower level. 3 stall garage, wood burning fireplace, finished lower level family room with kitchen area and office. Many furnishings can be provided or stored if not wanted. Walk to trails and Snail lake access. High demand Mounds View schools. Available June 1. Sorry pets not preferred. RENT: $2700, DEPOSIT $2700. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow. Don't miss this rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4454 Harbor Place Drive have any available units?
4454 Harbor Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 4454 Harbor Place Drive have?
Some of 4454 Harbor Place Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4454 Harbor Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4454 Harbor Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4454 Harbor Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4454 Harbor Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4454 Harbor Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4454 Harbor Place Drive offers parking.
Does 4454 Harbor Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4454 Harbor Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4454 Harbor Place Drive have a pool?
No, 4454 Harbor Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4454 Harbor Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 4454 Harbor Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4454 Harbor Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4454 Harbor Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4454 Harbor Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4454 Harbor Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
