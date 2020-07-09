4316 Chatsworth St. N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d57c30f07b ---- This 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom townhome will not last long!! Located in the Mounds View School District. This townhome is in excellent condition! Hang out on your deck and only see nature. Great for entertaining. 2 car Garage. Residents pay gas and electric, sewer/garbage/water. Pets okay with owner approval & additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (https://youtu.be/KOJdOBCtzFA) on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Home is not Section 8, approved. $150 lease signing fee. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com