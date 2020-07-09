All apartments in Shoreview
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:51 PM

4316 Chatsworth St. N

4316 Chatsworth Street North · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Chatsworth Street North, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wilson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d57c30f07b ---- This 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom townhome will not last long!! Located in the Mounds View School District. This townhome is in excellent condition! Hang out on your deck and only see nature. Great for entertaining. 2 car Garage. Residents pay gas and electric, sewer/garbage/water. Pets okay with owner approval & additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Photos and Video Tour (https://youtu.be/KOJdOBCtzFA) on our You tube page for you to walk the property before seeing it, to understand the flow of the home! The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600 credit or higher. Home is not Section 8, approved. $150 lease signing fee. First month\'s rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at Twin Cities Leasing. Co-signer required if no credit. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Chatsworth St. N have any available units?
4316 Chatsworth St. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 4316 Chatsworth St. N have?
Some of 4316 Chatsworth St. N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Chatsworth St. N currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Chatsworth St. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Chatsworth St. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Chatsworth St. N is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Chatsworth St. N offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Chatsworth St. N offers parking.
Does 4316 Chatsworth St. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Chatsworth St. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Chatsworth St. N have a pool?
No, 4316 Chatsworth St. N does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Chatsworth St. N have accessible units?
No, 4316 Chatsworth St. N does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Chatsworth St. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Chatsworth St. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 Chatsworth St. N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 Chatsworth St. N does not have units with air conditioning.

