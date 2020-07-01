All apartments in Shoreview
Home
/
Shoreview, MN
/
313 Poplar Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:34 AM

313 Poplar Drive

313 Poplar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

313 Poplar Drive, Shoreview, MN 55126
Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great three-level home offering a kitchen with eat in area, living room overlooking the formal dining room, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The entry way and the bathroom feature skylights allowing for a lot of natural light. The unfinished walk out basement is great for storage. The beautiful The beautiful flat backyard has mature trees to offer some shade and privacy. Two car attached garage. Moundsview school district.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Well maintained 3-level home w/ skylights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Poplar Drive have any available units?
313 Poplar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
Is 313 Poplar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Poplar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Poplar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Poplar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreview.
Does 313 Poplar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Poplar Drive offers parking.
Does 313 Poplar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Poplar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Poplar Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Poplar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Poplar Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Poplar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Poplar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Poplar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Poplar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Poplar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

