313 Poplar Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great three-level home offering a kitchen with eat in area, living room overlooking the formal dining room, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The entry way and the bathroom feature skylights allowing for a lot of natural light. The unfinished walk out basement is great for storage. The beautiful The beautiful flat backyard has mature trees to offer some shade and privacy. Two car attached garage. Moundsview school district.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Well maintained 3-level home w/ skylights.