Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den. Two car attached garage. Lovely corner lot. Available 6/13/2020. Call (651)491-8005 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.GarnetRealEstateServices.com.



Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/gVlen9sITac