8070 Stratford Circle South

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

One level living at it's best! This beautiful, end unit town home offers everything on one level! Featuring a living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached two car garage, in a quiet, very convenient location. Near tons of shops, restaurants, parks, trails and freeway access. School District 720, Shakopee.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garage, snow & lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

This great town home is conveniently situated near the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 18 in Shakopee!