Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:47 PM

8070 Stratford Circle South

8070 Stratford Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

8070 Stratford Circle South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
One level living at it's best! This beautiful, end unit town home offers everything on one level! Featuring a living room with gas fireplace, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached two car garage, in a quiet, very convenient location. Near tons of shops, restaurants, parks, trails and freeway access. School District 720, Shakopee.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garage, snow & lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental screening guidelines:
RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
This great town home is conveniently situated near the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 18 in Shakopee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8070 Stratford Circle South have any available units?
8070 Stratford Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 8070 Stratford Circle South have?
Some of 8070 Stratford Circle South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8070 Stratford Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
8070 Stratford Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8070 Stratford Circle South pet-friendly?
No, 8070 Stratford Circle South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 8070 Stratford Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 8070 Stratford Circle South offers parking.
Does 8070 Stratford Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8070 Stratford Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8070 Stratford Circle South have a pool?
No, 8070 Stratford Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 8070 Stratford Circle South have accessible units?
No, 8070 Stratford Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 8070 Stratford Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8070 Stratford Circle South has units with dishwashers.
Does 8070 Stratford Circle South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8070 Stratford Circle South has units with air conditioning.

