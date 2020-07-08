All apartments in Shakopee
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
7490 Derby Lane
Last updated December 7 2019 at 10:16 AM

7490 Derby Lane

7490 Derby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7490 Derby Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Wonderful opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in a great location in Shakopee with proximity to good schools and companies. Enjoy easy access to Walmart, restaurants (Five peoples, Smashburger, DQ, Subway, Chilis and many more), SW metro bus line and Marcus Theaters. Community amenities include swimming pool and a park. Also, within walking distance is an outdoor skating rink. The unit is in excellent condition and is ready to move in.

Main floor features a large kitchen, half bathroom, living room and eat in dining room. Enjoy grilling off the back patio! Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, private master bath, full hallway bathroom and a full size washer/dryer.

Available Dec 1st. No pets or smoking allowed. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity.

Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric.

Water, Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in rent. Owner pays association dues and Home Service Plus Total Repair Plan.

Contact Paul at 612-382-8039.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7490 Derby Lane have any available units?
7490 Derby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 7490 Derby Lane have?
Some of 7490 Derby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7490 Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7490 Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7490 Derby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7490 Derby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 7490 Derby Lane offer parking?
No, 7490 Derby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7490 Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7490 Derby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7490 Derby Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7490 Derby Lane has a pool.
Does 7490 Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7490 Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7490 Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7490 Derby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7490 Derby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7490 Derby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

