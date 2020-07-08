7490 Derby Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill media room

Wonderful opportunity to rent this 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome in a great location in Shakopee with proximity to good schools and companies. Enjoy easy access to Walmart, restaurants (Five peoples, Smashburger, DQ, Subway, Chilis and many more), SW metro bus line and Marcus Theaters. Community amenities include swimming pool and a park. Also, within walking distance is an outdoor skating rink. The unit is in excellent condition and is ready to move in.



Main floor features a large kitchen, half bathroom, living room and eat in dining room. Enjoy grilling off the back patio! Upper level has 2 large bedrooms, private master bath, full hallway bathroom and a full size washer/dryer.



Available Dec 1st. No pets or smoking allowed. Do not miss out on this fantastic opportunity.



Tenant is responsible for Gas and Electric.



Water, Trash, lawn care, and snow removal are included in rent. Owner pays association dues and Home Service Plus Total Repair Plan.



Contact Paul at 612-382-8039.