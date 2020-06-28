All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:06 PM

418 2nd Avenue East

418 2nd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

418 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that was remodeled in 2018! This property features central air, large windows, a 3 season screened in porch, a finished basement for extra storage, and a fenced in yard with a back deck! Two of the three bedrooms are located on the main level. Home has a one car detached garage as well as off street parking! Walk to nearby restaurants and parks!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/j5HxC7SgXFE

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 10/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 2nd Avenue East have any available units?
418 2nd Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 418 2nd Avenue East have?
Some of 418 2nd Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 2nd Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
418 2nd Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 2nd Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 2nd Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 418 2nd Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 418 2nd Avenue East offers parking.
Does 418 2nd Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 2nd Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 2nd Avenue East have a pool?
No, 418 2nd Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 418 2nd Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 418 2nd Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 418 2nd Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 2nd Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 2nd Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 418 2nd Avenue East has units with air conditioning.
