418 2nd Avenue East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that was remodeled in 2018! This property features central air, large windows, a 3 season screened in porch, a finished basement for extra storage, and a fenced in yard with a back deck! Two of the three bedrooms are located on the main level. Home has a one car detached garage as well as off street parking! Walk to nearby restaurants and parks!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/j5HxC7SgXFE



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 10/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.