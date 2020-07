Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spotless & freshly painted 2 bedroom, plus Loft, town home in prime location. Living room is larger than most & flows nicely to spacious dining area & kitchen. Upper level loft/den is the perfect space for an office, play room or TV area. Master bedroom has HUGE walk in closet & the laundry room is just steps away, as is spacious bedroom #2. Easy walking to stores, restaurants, parks, hospital.