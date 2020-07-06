8832 Carriage Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2600 square foot single family home is a must see. This house has a huge kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage, a dining room and a family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. As a bonus, there is a walk-out to a screened porch area. The main floor also includes formal sitting room and dining areas and the fourth bedroom. A beautiful staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms including the master suite. Downstairs is unfinished with a kids play area and lots of storage. Laundry and a 3 car attached garage. Pets OK with $500 deposit. Easy access to 42, 13 and 169. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.