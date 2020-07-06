All apartments in Savage
Last updated May 8 2020

8832 Carriage Hill Road

8832 Carriage Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8832 Carriage Hill Road, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2600 square foot single family home is a must see. This house has a huge kitchen with tons of cabinets for storage, a dining room and a family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. As a bonus, there is a walk-out to a screened porch area. The main floor also includes formal sitting room and dining areas and the fourth bedroom. A beautiful staircase leads up to 3 bedrooms including the master suite. Downstairs is unfinished with a kids play area and lots of storage. Laundry and a 3 car attached garage. Pets OK with $500 deposit. Easy access to 42, 13 and 169. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8832 Carriage Hill Road have any available units?
8832 Carriage Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 8832 Carriage Hill Road have?
Some of 8832 Carriage Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8832 Carriage Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
8832 Carriage Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8832 Carriage Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 8832 Carriage Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8832 Carriage Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 8832 Carriage Hill Road offers parking.
Does 8832 Carriage Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8832 Carriage Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8832 Carriage Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 8832 Carriage Hill Road has a pool.
Does 8832 Carriage Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 8832 Carriage Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8832 Carriage Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8832 Carriage Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8832 Carriage Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8832 Carriage Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

