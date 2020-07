Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New Construction available for Rent to Own Opportunity in desired city of Savage! This brand new 3

bedroom, 3 bathroom home features an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets with a

bonus upper loft to utilize however fits your lifestyle. You’ll see Credit River as you look out the

window providing a private backyard. This brand new property features an unfinished walkout basement for

future expansion. Contact us to learn more about our rent to own program.