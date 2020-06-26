Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

5352 River oaks drive Available 07/01/19 Luxurious 5 bed savage rental, too many features to list, right in the desirable Dufferin Park Neighborhood! - This move-in ready 3 story home has all the upgrades, including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and tile floors w/ a gas fireplace in the main room and tons of natural light! Open concepts in the kitchen and tons of room in the basement to entertain! It also boasts inspiring 12' ceilings and beautiful archways! The huge deck is full of privacy, and great for grilling!! There is plenty of room through out for the whole family to enjoy!! Enjoy the shaded backyard or enjoy the short distance to the neighborhood park down the street. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom on the main floor, currently used as an office, and 5th bed downs stairs!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4921858)