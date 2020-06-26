All apartments in Savage
5352 River oaks drive

5352 River Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5352 River Oak Drive, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
5352 River oaks drive Available 07/01/19 Luxurious 5 bed savage rental, too many features to list, right in the desirable Dufferin Park Neighborhood! - This move-in ready 3 story home has all the upgrades, including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and tile floors w/ a gas fireplace in the main room and tons of natural light! Open concepts in the kitchen and tons of room in the basement to entertain! It also boasts inspiring 12' ceilings and beautiful archways! The huge deck is full of privacy, and great for grilling!! There is plenty of room through out for the whole family to enjoy!! Enjoy the shaded backyard or enjoy the short distance to the neighborhood park down the street. 3 bedrooms upstairs, 1 bedroom on the main floor, currently used as an office, and 5th bed downs stairs!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4921858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 River oaks drive have any available units?
5352 River oaks drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 5352 River oaks drive have?
Some of 5352 River oaks drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 River oaks drive currently offering any rent specials?
5352 River oaks drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 River oaks drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5352 River oaks drive is pet friendly.
Does 5352 River oaks drive offer parking?
No, 5352 River oaks drive does not offer parking.
Does 5352 River oaks drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 River oaks drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 River oaks drive have a pool?
No, 5352 River oaks drive does not have a pool.
Does 5352 River oaks drive have accessible units?
No, 5352 River oaks drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 River oaks drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5352 River oaks drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5352 River oaks drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5352 River oaks drive does not have units with air conditioning.
