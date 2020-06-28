15212 Maryland Avenue

Amenities
Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Ton of upgrades including granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, in-ceiling speakers, power blinds & more! Recently painted and professionally cleaned carpets. Located on a quiet street in Savage. In close proximity to retail & restaurants.
Main floor includes kitchen, dining room, family room and deck. Upper level includes large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath, 2nd bedroom, additional full bath and laundry. Lower level includes large family room, 3rd bedroom and 3/4 bath.
Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee ( maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.