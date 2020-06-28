All apartments in Savage
Find more places like 15212 Maryland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savage, MN
/
15212 Maryland Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 PM

15212 Maryland Avenue

15212 Maryland Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Savage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15212 Maryland Avenue South, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare find with 12' ceilings, open floor plan and windows on 3-sides with excellent natural light. Ton of upgrades including granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, in-ceiling speakers, power blinds & more! Recently painted and professionally cleaned carpets. Located on a quiet street in Savage. In close proximity to retail & restaurants.

Main floor includes kitchen, dining room, family room and deck. Upper level includes large master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath, 2nd bedroom, additional full bath and laundry. Lower level includes large family room, 3rd bedroom and 3/4 bath.

Non-smoking property.
Pets welcome with one-time pet fee ( maximum 2 pets)
Background & Credit Check: $45 / adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15212 Maryland Avenue have any available units?
15212 Maryland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 15212 Maryland Avenue have?
Some of 15212 Maryland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15212 Maryland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15212 Maryland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15212 Maryland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15212 Maryland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15212 Maryland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15212 Maryland Avenue offers parking.
Does 15212 Maryland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15212 Maryland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15212 Maryland Avenue have a pool?
No, 15212 Maryland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15212 Maryland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15212 Maryland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15212 Maryland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15212 Maryland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15212 Maryland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15212 Maryland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave
Savage, MN 55378
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St
Savage, MN 55378

Similar Pages

Savage 1 BedroomsSavage 2 Bedrooms
Savage Apartments with GymSavage Dog Friendly Apartments
Savage Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MN
Robbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University