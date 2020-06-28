All apartments in Savage
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM

13453 Zarthan Ave S

13453 Zarthan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13453 Zarthan Avenue South, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available November 1st

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BR/2 BA home available November 1st in Savage! This home features an open concept floor plan, beautiful flooring in the living room, and new SS appliances! Newer carpet throughout and warm paint tones.

This home is conveniently located near Hwy 42 with all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you need within a minute's drive! Right down the street from Lifetime Fitness and the new Hyvee Grocery Store!

Prior Lake/Savage school district!

Bring your pets! Cats and Dogs accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (Refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max 2.

Rental requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidized housing
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available November 1st
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13453 Zarthan Ave S have any available units?
13453 Zarthan Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 13453 Zarthan Ave S have?
Some of 13453 Zarthan Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13453 Zarthan Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
13453 Zarthan Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13453 Zarthan Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 13453 Zarthan Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 13453 Zarthan Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 13453 Zarthan Ave S offers parking.
Does 13453 Zarthan Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13453 Zarthan Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13453 Zarthan Ave S have a pool?
No, 13453 Zarthan Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 13453 Zarthan Ave S have accessible units?
No, 13453 Zarthan Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 13453 Zarthan Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13453 Zarthan Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 13453 Zarthan Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13453 Zarthan Ave S has units with air conditioning.
