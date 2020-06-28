13453 Zarthan Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BR/2 BA home available November 1st in Savage! This home features an open concept floor plan, beautiful flooring in the living room, and new SS appliances! Newer carpet throughout and warm paint tones.



This home is conveniently located near Hwy 42 with all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you need within a minute's drive! Right down the street from Lifetime Fitness and the new Hyvee Grocery Store!



Prior Lake/Savage school district!



Bring your pets! Cats and Dogs accepted with an additional deposit of $300 (Refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Max 2.



Rental requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidized housing

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available November 1st

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478