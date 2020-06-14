Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Roseville, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roseville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central Park
1 Unit Available
2442 Aglen Street
2442 Aglen Street, Roseville, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2060 sqft
Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot.
Results within 1 mile of Roseville
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cardigan
16 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
4 Units Available
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$930
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
North of Maryland
Contact for Availability
LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$760
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Large 1 & 2 bedroom apartments available now! Come home to LaBlanche Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call LaBlanche home! Heat, water and trash are

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.
Results within 5 miles of Roseville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Downtown St. Paul
6 Units Available
Commission House Apartments
282 6th Street E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$995
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commission House Apartments in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown East
45 Units Available
Edition
511 South 4th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1280 sqft
Three boutique East Town Minneapolis apartment buildings located in the heart of Minneapolis. Near four-acre Commons Park. Skyway system and retailers nearby. Patio and balcony available. Granite top counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
59 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Warehouse District
18 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
City Guide for Roseville, MN

What better place to find a quiet little rental than the city of Roseville, Minnesota? With plenty of shopping and dining options, opportunities for higher learning, and a touch of cultural diversity, this city is a fine choice for any renter. So, have a look at this apartment guide to learn all you need to know in the world of Roseville renting.

Having trouble with Craigslist Roseville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Roseville is a city of firsts. It is home of the first Target, the first Best Buy (formerly known as Sound of Music), the first Barnes & Noble outside NYC, and the first McDonald's and Dairy Queen restaurants in the state of Minnesota. It’s also a city of shopaholics, with the Rosedale Center and the Harmar Mall attracting shoppers throughout the Twin Cities area.

When people aren't shopping and dining, they might as well learn something, which is convenient with the Minneapolis Business College, the National American University, and Bennett Lake Higher Education all nearby. And, if you'd rather get outside than hit the books, then be sure to check out the Guidant John Rose OVAL, a unique outdoor skating area with 110,000 square feet of refrigerated ice for speed skating, hockey, and bandy. In the summer months, the OVAL is also home to an intense skate park.

Apartments for rent can cost as little as $500 to well over a grand each month. And the options are limitless, from low cost apartments to lakeside luxury lofts to quaint suburban townhomes, and all the architectural variations you can dream of. Whether you're a fan of modern or vintage, minimalism or extravagance, practicality, or the highest of the brow living in the highest-rising apartments in town, you’re sure to find exactly what you need right here in Roseville.

Looking for some luxury in your amenities? Well, look no further. Roseville's listings are full of apartment communities with great extras. You can easily find a pad around here with a swimming pool, hot tub, spa, business center, and gym. There are also some less common features, such as fireside lounges, lakefront, and fountains, which can make home feel more like a cozy resort.

Pet friendly apartments are available throughout the city. With apartments and duplexes with cats and dogs allowed, ground level rentals with the convenience of a fenced-in yard, as well as some nearby parks and lakes for the puppies to play at, there are plenty of reasons to bring your pets along.

That's the Roseville life for you. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Roseville, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roseville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

