982 Lovell Avenue W

Another listing from Toni @Renters Warehouse!! This gorgeous new build 2BD/2BA+DEN in Roseville is Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This single family home includes 2 bedroom, 2 baths, den space, living room, kitchen, and dinning room all on one level. This property will not last long!! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, electric, and gas. Snow, lawn and trash are included. (RENT: $1,800) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,800) (ONE-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) ($7 MONTHLY PROCESSING FEE) SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY USING THE LINK BELOW: https://showmojo.com/l/461d9dc0e4/982-lovell-ave-w-rooseville-mn-55113