Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
982 Lovell Avenue W
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:16 AM

982 Lovell Avenue W

982 Lovell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

982 Lovell Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113
Central Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Another listing from Toni @Renters Warehouse!! This gorgeous new build 2BD/2BA+DEN in Roseville is Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This single family home includes 2 bedroom, 2 baths, den space, living room, kitchen, and dinning room all on one level. This property will not last long!! Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, electric, and gas. Snow, lawn and trash are included. (RENT: $1,800) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,800) (ONE-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) ($7 MONTHLY PROCESSING FEE) SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY USING THE LINK BELOW: https://showmojo.com/l/461d9dc0e4/982-lovell-ave-w-rooseville-mn-55113

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 982 Lovell Avenue W have any available units?
982 Lovell Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
Is 982 Lovell Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
982 Lovell Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 Lovell Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 982 Lovell Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 982 Lovell Avenue W offer parking?
No, 982 Lovell Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 982 Lovell Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 982 Lovell Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 Lovell Avenue W have a pool?
No, 982 Lovell Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 982 Lovell Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 982 Lovell Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 982 Lovell Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 982 Lovell Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 982 Lovell Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 982 Lovell Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.

