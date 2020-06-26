Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

2435 Victoria St. North Available 08/01/19 House on Large Lot Available August 1, 2 Car Attached Garage, Lower Family Room - Roseville house available August 1. This house is on a huge lot with plenty of off-street parking and 2 car attached garage. Main floor has a living room, dining room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The kitchen is directly off the dining area.

The third bedroom is the entire upstairs area. Downstairs, there's a family room, half bathroom and laundry room with space for storage. The 2 car garage connects to the lower level also. The carpeting upstairs and downstairs was just replaced last year.



$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

One small dog (under 40 lbs) is okay with $50/month pet fee

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Cats Allowed



