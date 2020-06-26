All apartments in Roseville
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

2435 Victoria St. North

2435 Victoria Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2435 Victoria Street North, Roseville, MN 55113
Central Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
2435 Victoria St. North Available 08/01/19 House on Large Lot Available August 1, 2 Car Attached Garage, Lower Family Room - Roseville house available August 1. This house is on a huge lot with plenty of off-street parking and 2 car attached garage. Main floor has a living room, dining room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The kitchen is directly off the dining area.
The third bedroom is the entire upstairs area. Downstairs, there's a family room, half bathroom and laundry room with space for storage. The 2 car garage connects to the lower level also. The carpeting upstairs and downstairs was just replaced last year.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One small dog (under 40 lbs) is okay with $50/month pet fee
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2725863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Victoria St. North have any available units?
2435 Victoria St. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2435 Victoria St. North have?
Some of 2435 Victoria St. North's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Victoria St. North currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Victoria St. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Victoria St. North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 Victoria St. North is pet friendly.
Does 2435 Victoria St. North offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Victoria St. North offers parking.
Does 2435 Victoria St. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 Victoria St. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Victoria St. North have a pool?
No, 2435 Victoria St. North does not have a pool.
Does 2435 Victoria St. North have accessible units?
No, 2435 Victoria St. North does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Victoria St. North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2435 Victoria St. North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2435 Victoria St. North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2435 Victoria St. North does not have units with air conditioning.
