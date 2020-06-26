Amenities
2435 Victoria St. North Available 08/01/19 House on Large Lot Available August 1, 2 Car Attached Garage, Lower Family Room - Roseville house available August 1. This house is on a huge lot with plenty of off-street parking and 2 car attached garage. Main floor has a living room, dining room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The kitchen is directly off the dining area.
The third bedroom is the entire upstairs area. Downstairs, there's a family room, half bathroom and laundry room with space for storage. The 2 car garage connects to the lower level also. The carpeting upstairs and downstairs was just replaced last year.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One small dog (under 40 lbs) is okay with $50/month pet fee
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2725863)