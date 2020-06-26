All apartments in Roseville
1872 Shady Beach Ave.

1872 Shady Beach Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1872 Shady Beach Avenue North, Roseville, MN 55113
McCarrons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1872 Shady Beach Ave. Available 09/01/19 Fully Furnished, Short Term Lease in Roseville with Views of Lake McCarons - Another great listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!!

Easy living at this tight knit community townhouse. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse comes fully FURNISHED and ready for move in September 1st, with a lease term to May 31. Spacious kitchen, dining room, living and excellent 3 season porch on the main floor. Two bedrooms and full bathroom on 2nd floor plus either a huge bedroom or 2nd family room in the finished basement. This is a home that you don't want to miss!!

Located right across the street from Lake McCarrons Beach, and just a short distance to walking trails, parks, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to 35W and Highway 36, and just a short drive to the Rosedale Mall.

Tenant pays Heat, Electricity, Gas and Water and Trash ($45 monthly)
Owner takes care of the lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Lease length would be from SEPTEMBER 1st 2019- MAY 31, 2020

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly (30lbs or under), however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Steve S at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2403597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

