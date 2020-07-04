179 Grandview Avenue W

Amenities

Now showing this spacious 1,800 square-foot 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home, available now in Roseville! This property is in a great family-friendly location and was recently renovated with new cabinets, and refinished hardwood floors. It includes a tiled eat-in kitchen with new trim and doors and fresh, neutral paint and new trim throughout the home. Amenities include central A/C, 2-car garage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer hookups and a full basement. Security Deposit: $1,900. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!