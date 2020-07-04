All apartments in Roseville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

179 Grandview Avenue W

179 Grandview Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

179 Grandview Avenue West, Roseville, MN 55113
Capital View

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Now showing this spacious 1,800 square-foot 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home, available now in Roseville! This property is in a great family-friendly location and was recently renovated with new cabinets, and refinished hardwood floors. It includes a tiled eat-in kitchen with new trim and doors and fresh, neutral paint and new trim throughout the home. Amenities include central A/C, 2-car garage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer hookups and a full basement. Security Deposit: $1,900. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Grandview Avenue W have any available units?
179 Grandview Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 179 Grandview Avenue W have?
Some of 179 Grandview Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Grandview Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
179 Grandview Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Grandview Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 179 Grandview Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 179 Grandview Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 179 Grandview Avenue W offers parking.
Does 179 Grandview Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Grandview Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Grandview Avenue W have a pool?
No, 179 Grandview Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 179 Grandview Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 179 Grandview Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Grandview Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Grandview Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Grandview Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Grandview Avenue W has units with air conditioning.

