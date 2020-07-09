1620 Highway 36 W

Amenities

**Due to COVID 19 - Tenant requests that no physical showing be done until June 1. PROPERTY AVAILABLE JUNE 1st!! This 2 bed/2 bath condo is in the perfect location. Easy access to HWY 36, 35W, MN 280, and Snelling Ave. Conveniently located across from the Rosedale Mall, Har Mar Mall, entertainment, eateries/restaurants, gyms, Roseville Cedarholm & Frances A. Gross Golf Course, Midland Hills Country Club, and several Parks. This charming condo features a master bedroom ensuite and a walk-in closet. Enjoy entertaining guests on the balcony that overlooks the community heated pool and beautifully maintained fountain/pond. Other than the large living space, kitchen, and extra bathroom there is another bedroom available for guests or roommates. This condo also provides a private storage unit and 1 parking space in the attached indoor garage. This community includes guest parking, outdoor seating, community grills, exercise room, playground, and on-site laundry. Owner pays Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash and HOA. Tenant responsible for electricity and any other additional utilities. Application fee of $55. Tenant must attend HOA orientation prior to moving in - $150 fee (this is separate from the Renters Warehouse $150 fee).