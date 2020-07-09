All apartments in Roseville
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1620 Highway 36 W
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

1620 Highway 36 W

1620 Minnesota Highway 36 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1620 Minnesota Highway 36, Roseville, MN 55113
Fairview Southwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
**Due to COVID 19 - Tenant requests that no physical showing be done until June 1. PROPERTY AVAILABLE JUNE 1st!! This 2 bed/2 bath condo is in the perfect location. Easy access to HWY 36, 35W, MN 280, and Snelling Ave. Conveniently located across from the Rosedale Mall, Har Mar Mall, entertainment, eateries/restaurants, gyms, Roseville Cedarholm & Frances A. Gross Golf Course, Midland Hills Country Club, and several Parks. This charming condo features a master bedroom ensuite and a walk-in closet. Enjoy entertaining guests on the balcony that overlooks the community heated pool and beautifully maintained fountain/pond. Other than the large living space, kitchen, and extra bathroom there is another bedroom available for guests or roommates. This condo also provides a private storage unit and 1 parking space in the attached indoor garage. This community includes guest parking, outdoor seating, community grills, exercise room, playground, and on-site laundry. Owner pays Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash and HOA. Tenant responsible for electricity and any other additional utilities. Application fee of $55. Tenant must attend HOA orientation prior to moving in - $150 fee (this is separate from the Renters Warehouse $150 fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Highway 36 W have any available units?
1620 Highway 36 W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1620 Highway 36 W have?
Some of 1620 Highway 36 W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Highway 36 W currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Highway 36 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Highway 36 W pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Highway 36 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1620 Highway 36 W offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Highway 36 W offers parking.
Does 1620 Highway 36 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Highway 36 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Highway 36 W have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Highway 36 W has a pool.
Does 1620 Highway 36 W have accessible units?
No, 1620 Highway 36 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Highway 36 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Highway 36 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Highway 36 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Highway 36 W does not have units with air conditioning.

