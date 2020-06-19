521 29th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Three Bedroom Home located in NW Rochester MN - Three bedroom split level home with two car tuck under garage located in NW Rochester MN Neighborhood. Upper level of home has three bedrooms, one and one half bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Dining room has sliding doors leading to patio and fenced in backyard. Lower level has family room, office, bathroom, laundry room and two car garage. One year lease, no smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities and is also responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



No Cats Allowed



