Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

521 29th Street NW

521 29th Street Northwest · (507) 282-2494
Location

521 29th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Elton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 521 29th Street NW · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home located in NW Rochester MN - Three bedroom split level home with two car tuck under garage located in NW Rochester MN Neighborhood. Upper level of home has three bedrooms, one and one half bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Dining room has sliding doors leading to patio and fenced in backyard. Lower level has family room, office, bathroom, laundry room and two car garage. One year lease, no smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities and is also responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5778202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 29th Street NW have any available units?
521 29th Street NW has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 29th Street NW have?
Some of 521 29th Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 29th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
521 29th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 29th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 29th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 521 29th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 521 29th Street NW does offer parking.
Does 521 29th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 29th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 29th Street NW have a pool?
No, 521 29th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 521 29th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 521 29th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 521 29th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 29th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
