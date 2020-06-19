All apartments in Rochester
2818 Kenosha Lane North West
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

2818 Kenosha Lane North West

2818 Kenosha Ln NW · No Longer Available
Rochester
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

2818 Kenosha Ln NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Renters Warehouse is pleased to offer this 4bd/2ba single family home in Rochester available Aug 8th. Fantastic location in NW Rochester off Hwy 63 close to restaurants/shopping. Very nice Fenced in yard!! Main level features beautiful open concept living area. Large deck off dining area. 2 bedrooms and full bath on top floor. Lower level has second living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Walkout basement. Two car attached garage. Pets small dogs only up to 40 lbs with a $400 deposit no cats. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Call soon this home will not last long! Carpets must be professionally cleaned at move out. Not section 8 approved. Also can apply on line for this nice home and lock it up. Thanks Bob Vondal 507-251-9030

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Kenosha Lane North West have any available units?
2818 Kenosha Lane North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Kenosha Lane North West have?
Some of 2818 Kenosha Lane North West's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Kenosha Lane North West currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Kenosha Lane North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Kenosha Lane North West pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Kenosha Lane North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 2818 Kenosha Lane North West offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Kenosha Lane North West does offer parking.
Does 2818 Kenosha Lane North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Kenosha Lane North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Kenosha Lane North West have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Kenosha Lane North West has a pool.
Does 2818 Kenosha Lane North West have accessible units?
No, 2818 Kenosha Lane North West does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Kenosha Lane North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Kenosha Lane North West does not have units with dishwashers.
