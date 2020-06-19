2818 Kenosha Lane North West

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Renters Warehouse is pleased to offer this 4bd/2ba single family home in Rochester available Aug 8th. Fantastic location in NW Rochester off Hwy 63 close to restaurants/shopping. Very nice Fenced in yard!! Main level features beautiful open concept living area. Large deck off dining area. 2 bedrooms and full bath on top floor. Lower level has second living room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Walkout basement. Two car attached garage. Pets small dogs only up to 40 lbs with a $400 deposit no cats. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Call soon this home will not last long! Carpets must be professionally cleaned at move out. Not section 8 approved. Also can apply on line for this nice home and lock it up. Thanks Bob Vondal 507-251-9030