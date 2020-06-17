Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1612 7-1/2 Ave NE Available 08/01/20 One level living in quiet neighborhood - This charmer is located just a block from Kellogg middle school in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the summer evenings in your sun room overlooking this beautiful and private backyard space. This home has no basement - everything you need is all on one level! There's plenty of storage space tucked away throughout, and the laundry is located in the garage just off the kitchen area.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal at this property.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



