Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1612 7-1/2 Ave NE

1612 7 1/2 Ave NE · (507) 550-1052
Location

1612 7 1/2 Ave NE, Rochester, MN 55906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1612 7-1/2 Ave NE Available 08/01/20 One level living in quiet neighborhood - This charmer is located just a block from Kellogg middle school in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the summer evenings in your sun room overlooking this beautiful and private backyard space. This home has no basement - everything you need is all on one level! There's plenty of storage space tucked away throughout, and the laundry is located in the garage just off the kitchen area.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal at this property.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE5831322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE have any available units?
1612 7-1/2 Ave NE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1612 7-1/2 Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 7-1/2 Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
